TRAFFIC ALERT: I-85 reopening after crash involving multiple vehicles in DeKalb

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Interstate 85 has reopened after a crash involving multiple vehicles shut down lanes for hours.
The crash happened near Clairmont Road at Exit 91 around 5:15 a.m. Friday morning.
Triple Team Traffic’s Mike Shields brought you live updates for the crash on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
The crash cleared just before 7 a.m. and traffic is now moving again.
Channel 2 Action News has reached out to DeKalb County officials to confirm if there were any injuries.
