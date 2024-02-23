TRAFFIC ALERT: I-85 reopening after crash involving multiple vehicles in DeKalb

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Interstate 85 has reopened after a crash involving multiple vehicles shut down lanes for hours.

The crash happened near Clairmont Road at Exit 91 around 5:15 a.m. Friday morning.

Triple Team Traffic’s Mike Shields brought you live updates for the crash on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

The crash cleared just before 7 a.m. and traffic is now moving again.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to DeKalb County officials to confirm if there were any injuries.

TRENDING STORIES:

IN OTHER NEWS

Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run, shutting down lanes of I-85 in DeKalb County, police say

©2023 Cox Media Group