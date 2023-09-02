There is new place to bike, walk, run in Dunwoody. Check it out!

DUNWOODY, Ga. — People in Dunwoody have a new place to bike, walk or just get a little exercise.

This week, the city unveiled the first part of the Winters Chapel Road shared-use path.

The 12-foot path runs along the west side of Winters Chapel Road between Dunwoody Club Drive and Charmant Place.

The path is just the first phase of connecting the city of Dunwoody from east to west, the city said in a news release.

“This project, along with the new improved sidewalk on the other side of the street, is transformative for this part of our community,” Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch said.

On top of the 12-foot wide pedestrian path, the city said there were other improvements as well, including:

Adding a crosswalk and pedestrian refuge island at Congregation Beth Shalom

Realigning the end of Dunwoody Club Drive to intersect Winters Chapel Road at more of a right angle and adding sidewalk on the south side of Dunwoody Club Drive

Adding a stormwater collection system and raising the elevation of the roadway to address poor drainage and retain rainwater runoff from the additional impervious surface

The $1.6 million project was mostly funded through SPLOST. The city said it has also been awarded a federal grant to fund phase 2 of the project, which will run from Charmant Place south to Peeler Road.

