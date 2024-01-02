Tenants of DeKalb Co. motel dealt with burst pipes for weeks, now the aftermath of flooded rooms

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A week before Christmas, burst pipes made a mess for tenants at an extended-stay motel in DeKalb County.

After two weeks without water, service was restored on Sunday, but then at least five units were flooded.

Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes spoke with the property’s management who explained why the water service keeps going off and coming back on.

Tony Keith, 65, lives at the extended-stay motel on Flat Shoals Road.

He said dealing with the water getting turned on and off for the last couple of weeks has been tough.

But he said the flood on New Year’s Eve injured him when he felt a shock from an electrical cord.

He’s concerned about his children.

“They cannot live here. We have to put them in a safe place,” Keith said.

A spokesperson for the company that owns the lodge says a week before Christmas, a pipe burst.

To fix it, they say they had to shut off all the units’ water service.

As workers were repairing the broken pipe, another burst and flooded at least five units with water.

Sherry Mapp also lives at the motel.

“They sucked it up where you can’t see the water but the floors are soaked and wet,” Mapp said. “The smell is like mildew or pee or something in here. Yeah, it’s not right.”

The property owner assured Fernandes they were cleaning up the mold, repairing the old pipes, and doing their best to accommodate their tenants.

