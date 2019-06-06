  • Teen with a knife seen in video casing homes with others"

    Updated:

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are looking for teen thieves seen on video approaching homes with a knife.

    Video from one incident just this week was taken at a neighborhood off of I-285 dealing with recent break-ins and thefts.

    "If they're just knocking on doors with butcher knives, what's going to happen when someone opens the door?" a concerned neighbor told Channel 2's Matt Johnson.

    How neighbors are getting nearby schools involved on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11. 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories