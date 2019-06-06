Teen with a knife seen in video casing homes with others"

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are looking for teen thieves seen on video approaching homes with a knife.
Video from one incident just this week was taken at a neighborhood off of I-285 dealing with recent break-ins and thefts.
"If they're just knocking on doors with butcher knives, what's going to happen when someone opens the door?" a concerned neighbor told Channel 2's Matt Johnson.
How neighbors are getting nearby schools involved on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.
- Mother goes off on killer daughter during dramatic sentencing
- HAPPENING NOW: Person barricaded inside metro Atlanta hotel room
- Actress buys massive billboards in Atlanta asking Tyler Perry for job
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}