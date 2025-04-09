Teenage girl found dead in friend’s DeKalb apartment; man charged with murder

DORAVILLE, Ga. — Doraville police are investigating the death of a 16-year-old girl found on the couch in her friend’s apartment.
According to a police report, Angelina Vargas-Lagunes was staying at a friend’s apartment on Winters Park Drive when another woman who lived at the home found her unresponsive on the couch.
When she couldn’t wake Vargas-Lagunes up, she called 911 on Saturday afternoon. The teenager was pronounced dead a few hours later.
Investigators found two white drug tablets labeled TEVA 5517 and took them into evidence.
Her cause of death has not been released.
Pedro Zalazar-Chilel has since been charged with malice murder, concealing a body, providing alcohol to a minor and other drug charges.
Investigators have not commented on how Zalazar-Chilel is connected to Vargas-Lagunes’ death.
He is currently being held in the DeKalb County Jail.
