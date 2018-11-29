0 Teen killed during fight over cellphone, friend says

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A recent high school graduate is dead, and his friends said someone shot and killed him over a cellphone.

The shooting happened at the Oak Forest Apartments in DeKalb County -- just inside the perimeter, south of Decatur Road.

Witnesses told Channel 2’s Audrey Washington they heard arguing before the gunfire.

“All I know is that one of my best friends was shot and killed here," Kai Klyn told Washington.

Klyn said he had just seen his friend the other day. Now his friend is dead and DeKalb County police want to know why.

"I'm baffled. I think everyone here is kind of like baffled," Klyn said.

Investigators said they found the victim, who had been shot in the face, in a parking lot Wednesday night. He was initially rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital in critical condition. He died a few hours later.

Klyn said his friend, who recently graduated from a local high school, was shot over an argument about a cellphone.

"I'm just trying to (find out) about it and check with my friend who witnessed the whole thing, and in my investigating, I found out it was over a cellphone," Klyn said.

Police have not released a motive in this case.

The complex is no stranger to violence. In August, a bullet struck a 10-year-girl while she slept inside one of the apartments. She survived.

Channel 2 Action News spoke with her mother, who said the shooting was senseless.

Washington questioned management Thursday about the violence at the complex, but they had no answers.

Police investigating Wednesday's shooting said they are speaking with witnesses and asking anyone with more information to please give them a call.

"It happens out here. It's crazy but stuff like that happens out here. It's sad that it has to happen to the people that we care about," Klyn said.

