Suspicious package found at Oglethorpe University not explosive, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Brookhaven police are investigating after they found what they thought was a suspicious package at Oglethorpe University.
According to police, students and faculty were notified and portions of the campus were closed. It happened just after 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Just arrived at Oglethorpe University in Brookhaven where the Brookhaven PD is investigating a suspicious package. Live update at noon. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/zW6NzoceK8— Justin Wilfon (@JustinWilfonWSB) April 25, 2018
The DeKalb County Bomb Squad is assisting Brookhaven police.
Channel 2 Action News learned that the package was found in a lobby.
