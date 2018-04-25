  • Suspicious package found at Oglethorpe University not explosive, police say

    By: Justin Wilfon

    Updated:

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Brookhaven police are investigating after they found what they thought was a suspicious package at Oglethorpe University. 

    We have a reporter and photographer at the scene for a live report on Channel 2 Action News at Noon. 

    According to police, students and faculty were notified and portions of the campus were closed. It happened just after 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. 

    TRENDING STORIES:

    Channel 2's Justin Wilfon is talking to police. 

    The DeKalb County Bomb Squad is assisting Brookhaven police.  

    Channel 2 Action News learned that the package was found in a lobby.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Suspicious package found at Oglethorpe University not explosive, police say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Tree topples onto house, trapping family inside

  • Headline Goes Here

    More Brookhaven establishments face liquor license violations, $100K fees

  • Headline Goes Here

    8 kids injured after tractor-trailer crashes into school bus on I-285

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man wakes up to tree crashing into his home