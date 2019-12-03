Suspects on the run after chase, shooting in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - An unknown number of suspects are on the run Tuesday afternoon after a chase in two counties and a shooting that left a man seriously injured.
The chase started in Clayton County and ended in the 3800 block of Flat Shoals Road in DeKalb, according to DeKalb County police.
Multiple people ran, including a man who was shot multiple times inside the white vehicle involved in the chase, DeKalb police spokeswoman Michaela Vincent said.
While others got a way, the injured man was rushed to a local hospital in serious condition. It’s unclear where he was shot and who opened fire.
It’s also unclear what prompted the chase, which was initiated by the Georgia State Patrol, Vincent said.
We're working to learn more details about the chase, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
This report was written by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}