Suspect in string of sexual assaults arrested overnight, Dunwoody police say

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody police have arrested a suspect who was accused in a string of sexual assaults.

Officers arrested 20-year-old Daniel Pyatt, who was wanted for four sexual assaults in the Perimeter area between June 29, 2023, and Feb. 27, 2024.

It is unclear how Pyatt was tracked down, but officers said he was arrested overnight.

Police did not give details of the assaults or say where they happened.

Dunwoody police told Channel 2 Action News that Pyatt remains in Fulton County Jail.

