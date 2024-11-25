Suspect escapes, leads metro Atlanta police on chase in stolen vehicle

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — Brookhaven Police are investigating after a suspect led them on a chase in a stolen vehicle.

Police say just after 10 p.m. on Sunday, police located a stolen vehicle in the city and they initiated a traffic stop, however, the vehicle fled from officers.

The pursuing officer chased the vehicle to E. Paces Ferry Rd at Oak Valley Road, where the pursuit came to an end.

Officials say the driver then fled on foot from the car and police lost sight of them inside of the MARTA station. Police did not specify which MARTA station the suspect ran through.

They began to search the area, looking for the suspect, however, their search did not lead to an arrest.

The stolen vehicle the suspects were in was impounded; no one was injured from the chase and no vehicles were damaged.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.

