Students found with loaded gun at school, officials say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Two high school students at Columbia High School were found with a loaded gun, school officials said.
DeKalb County officials said they found the gun after one of the students smelled like marijuana. The student said he received the gun from another student, officials said.
The gun was confiscated and the students were charged, officials said.
The students’ names were not released, and it’s unclear exactly how old they are, but we do know they are under 18.
Channel 2’s Lauren Pozen talked with a senior at the high school and he said he didn’t hear about it.
"Bringing any weapon to school scares me regardless because it put me and my fellow peers in danger, but I didn't even know about it, no body let me know or it didn't go around the school,” said senior Keion Brown.
“I kind of heard about it last minute, like since we were at our 4th block class, our last class and we didn’t really think none of it,” said student Samuel Amber.
This isn't the first issue with guns on campus for the district.
Just last week, we told you about Lithonia High School. It was on lockdown after a student pulled a gun on another student.
