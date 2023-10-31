Stolen car catches fire after chase with Brookhaven officers, suspect still on run, police say

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — A group in a stolen vehicle led Brookhaven police on a chase early Tuesday morning.

The chase happened at around 4:50 a.m. off North Druid Hills, according to investigators.

The vehicle was spotted in the shopping center of Northeast Plaza where police attempted to pull it over before the car sped away from officers.

During the chase, the car caught fire at the intersection of Buford Highway and North Druid Hills for unknown reasons.

After the chase, the four people who were in the car ran away and led officers on multiple foot chases.

Three of those people have been arrested.

Police said one of the suspects got away and is still on the run. Investigators have not released a description of the fourth suspect.

