Squatters, multiple dogs removed from DeKalb County home by Marshal’s Office after complaints

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies with the Dekalb County Marshal’s Office swarmed a home in the Sagamore Hills neighborhood Friday morning, kicking three people out of it.

Property managers told Channel 2′s Courtney Francisco that the trio invaded the home and moved in with several dogs and puppies.

The marshal’s office said numerous neighbors began complaining, and deputies started looking into the case further. They confirmed the people living at the home on Clairmont Lane NE were squatting. Deputies showed up around 9:30 Friday morning to serve them with criminal trespass notices.

No arrests were made, and the three people living in the home packed up most of their belongings and left.

The marshal’s office did not provide the exact number of dogs living in the home.

Dekalb County Animal Control released some of the dogs back to the family. Deputies said the family did ask the county to take some of the dogs to the shelter.

The Dekalb County Animal Shelter confirmed at least two of the dogs arrived there Friday.

The family told Channel 2 Action News that they were paying $3,000 a month to rent the home, and they have nowhere to go now.

Property managers denied that and said they now must make repairs and clean up dog waste left inside the home and around the property.

