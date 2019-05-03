Sources: Teen gunman who shot elementary school kids with pellet gun caught in NC

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has learned that police have arrested the teenager accused of shooting nine elementary school students with a pellet gun while they were playing on a playground.
The shooting happened last week at Wynbrooke Elementary School in DeKalb County.
Sources confirmed to Channel 2’s Michael Seiden that the 14-year-old gunman was taken into custody Friday in Durham, North Carolina.
Authorities in Durham, North Carolina have arrested 14-year-old charged in pellet gun shooting at Wynbrooke Elementary, according to multiple law enforcement sources. He’ll be extradited to Georgia, to face nine counts of aggravated assault.
The teen is expected to be extradited back to Georgia to face the charges related to the shooting, the sources say.
