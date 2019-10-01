0 ‘Shouts and shots' — Witness details shooting of naked veteran by DeKalb cop

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The state continued building its case Tuesday against former DeKalb County police officer Robert "Chip" Olsen, calling the last witness to his deadly encounter with an Afghanistan War veteran.

Araceli Vega was overcome with emotion as the state played video she had recorded showing Anthony Hill's lifeless body, covered in blood, laying flat in a parking lot at The Heights of Chamblee Apartments, where the witness and victim were neighbors.

Vega testified she had just returned home from the grocery store on March 9, 2015, when she heard, "shouts and shots." She was not able to comprehend what was said; Vega said she does not speak English well.

The shouts were likely Olsen yelling at the advancing Hill to stop. The shots were the two bullets Olsen fired from his 40-caliber Smith & Wesson handgun.

"I ran to the window and saw what was happening below," Vega said through an interpreter.

She said she observed Olsen lowering his gun and Hill falling to the ground, his hands outstretched in front of him.

Vega, who had a bird's eye view from her porch on the third floor, grabbed her phone and began taking video. She captured Olsen talking and gesturing to Lyn Anderson, the second officer to arrive at the scene. Olsen can be see walking up to Anderson, raising his hands above his head, fingers clenched into a fist.

Anderson, who has yet to testify, previously said that Olsen told him Hill attacked and "pounded" on him. Prosecutors believe the video showing Olsen raising his hands will corroborate Anderson's testimony.

No witnesses saw Hill attack Olsen or even touch him.

Olsen later told GBI agents that Hill never laid a hand on him.

