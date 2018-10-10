Shots fired after someone tries to steal delivery truck from Emory Hospital

Police are at Emory Hospital after shots were fired Wednesday morning.
A spokeswoman for Emory Hospital tells our investigative partners at The Atlanta-Journal Constitution and AJC.com that around 6 a.m. Wednesday, someone tried to steal a delivery truck from the hospital’s loading dock.
We have a reporter and photographer on the way to the scene for live updates on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
Shots were fired by the suspect, but there were no injuries, the spokeswoman said.
The suspect is in custody.
Emory Police are investigating with support from Atlanta Police.
[Download the FREE WSB-TV news App for breaking news alerts]
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}