DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating after a man was shot dead as he sat outside his home early Tuesday morning.
Channel 2 Action News was the first news crew at the apartment complex in the 3000 block of Chamblee Tucker Road, where there were several police cars and crime tape.
Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes talked to investigators, who said the victim is a 33-year-old man.
Police said it happened just after 3 a.m. but that no one called police until an hour later.
The victim was shot once in the stomach, police said.
He was taken to Northside Hospital in critical condition.
Police tell Fernandes that the victim's sister was a witness but did not recognize the shooter.
