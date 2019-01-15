0 Man shot in SUV drives away, dies on busy road in DeKalb, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating a deadly shooting involving an SUV in the middle of a busy road.

Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach was at the scene in the 1000 block of Brockett Road in Clarkston during Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

He saw an SUV in the middle of the road with a sheet over the front windshield. Homicide detectives arrived shortly after.

Clarkston police told Gehlbach that a man in the SUV was shot at a nearby apartment complex off East Ponce de Leon Avenue.

They said they received reports of shots fired around 4 a.m. Tuesday.

When officers arrived, they could not find a victim or vehicle.

Then, they got a call about an SUV stopped in the middle of Brockett Road. Police said it was riddled with bullets.

Police said the victim was able to drive away from the complex, but did not make it very far after the shooting, and died in the middle of the road.

All lanes of Brockett Road were closed south of Stone Mountain Freeway as police investigated.

Gehlbach spoke to a witness who saw bullet holes in the SUV.

"I thought the car had been shot so when I went to my friend's house, she said she had heard about four gunshots or so, and they were moving kind of gunshots," Warren Jaggers said.

