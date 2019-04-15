Shooter on the run after police found man shot to death inside DeKalb home

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are searching for the shooter who killed a man inside his home Monday in DeKalb County.
Channel 2's Audrey Washington is outside the home off Lehigh Way, where the scene is very active with investigators and crime units.
DeKalb police tell Washington they found the man shot mulitple times. No description of the shooter has been released.
We're speaking with neighbors who heard the gunshots ring out, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
BREAKING NEWS:— Audrey Washington (@AudreyWSBTV) April 15, 2019
Police found a man SHOT DEAD inside a DeKalb County home.
I just spoke with detectives and with people who heard the shots.
I'll have the details, in a live report, at 12.@wsbtv pic.twitter.com/c1KnGRgaKQ
