Shooter on the run after police found man shot to death inside DeKalb home

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are searching for the shooter who killed a man inside his home Monday in DeKalb County. 

    Channel 2's Audrey Washington is outside the home off Lehigh Way, where the scene is very active with investigators and crime units. 

    DeKalb police tell Washington they found the man shot mulitple times. No description of the shooter has been released. 

