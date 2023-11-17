Runoff election dates and polling locations announced for DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County Board of Registration and Elections certified the results of the Nov. 7 general election on Wednesday

However, multiple races were sent to a runoff, meaning nearly 70,000 voters in the county will need to head to the ballot box again in the coming weeks to close out the 2023 election cycle.

The runoff will be held on Dec. 5 in parts of Atlanta, Brookhaven, Doraville and Stonecrest.

“As always, I am proud of our team at DeKalb County, who continues to work hard to ensure all DeKalb voters are able to easily and safely execute their right to vote,” Keisha Smith, executive director of DeKalb County Voter Registration and Elections, said while announcing the runoff date. “The runoff on Dec. 5 is just around the corner and then we’ll be planning for 2024!”

In December, voters will be deciding who takes over as Mayor of Brookhaven, as well as several board and council seats across DeKalb.

Those races include:

Mayor of Brookhaven

Lauren Kiefer

H.J. “John” Park

Brookhaven City Council District 1

Michael Diaz

Linley Jones (incumbent)

City of Atlanta Board of Education District 7

Alfred “Shivy” Brooks

Tamara Jones (incumbent)

Doraville City Council District 2 Post 2

Carrie Armistead

M.D. Nasser

Stonecrest City Council District Post 2

Terry Fye

Rob Turner (incumbent)

Voter registration is open for DeKalb County residents to participate in the runoff races, with early voting opening on Nov. 27 to Dec. 1 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

To vote on Sunday, Nov. 26, voters would have to go to the DeKalb Voter Registration and Election Office only, located on Memorial Drive.

Here are the polling locations available for the runoff:

Bessie Branham Recreation Center

2051 Delano Drive NE Atlanta, Ga. 30317

North DeKalb Senior Center

3393 Malone Drive Chamblee, Ga. 30341

Lynwood Recreation Center

3360 Osborne Road NE Atlanta, Ga. 30319

DeKalb Voter Registration & Elections Office

4380 Memorial Drive Decatur, Ga. 30032*



Open Sunday, Nov. 26, noon to 5 p.m.; Nov. 27 - Dec. 1, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Stonecrest (Former Sam’s Club Building)

2994 Turner Hill Road Lithonia, Ga. 30038

Here is a copy of a sample ballot for the Dec. 5 races.

The official election summary for the Nov. 7 election can be found online, along with details for the Dec. 5 runoff.

