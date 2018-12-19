Roommates say they were pistol-whipped, locked in bathroom during home invasion

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A local man told Channel 2 Action News that he and his roommate are living in fear after armed robbers beat him with a gun during a violent home invasion.
The incident happened early Tuesday morning on Chamblee Tucker Road.
This 50-year-old victim who did not want to be identified told Channel 2's Michael Seiden he was fast asleep when he heard a loud noise coming from the back of his home.
He said he and his roommate were both sleeping when five men stormed into their house, making demands. The victim said, at one point, they were locked in a bathroom.
Now, the two men don't want to go back to the home.
