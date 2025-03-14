Road closure planned in DeKalb County for tree removals on S. Columbia Place

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A section of road in DeKalb County will be closed most of Friday so work crews can remove trees nearby.

According to DeKalb County officials, the section of road will be closed to traffic between McAfee Road and Rosewood Road from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. so trees can be removed at 1990 S. Columbia Place.

Officials said there will be road closure signs and detour signs in place so drivers know to avoid the area and how to get around it.

Speaking briefly with Channel 2 Action News, a representative for Boutte Tree, Inc., the company performing the work, said the work would proceed without any delays due to the potential for inclement weather.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group