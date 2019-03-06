0 Restaurant honors teen worker killed by alleged drunk driver

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A family is fighting back against drunken driving after losing a loved one.

We first told you about the unexpected tragedy that took Kennedy Segars' life in October. Segars was coming home for her mother's birthday was killed by a suspected drunken driver.

Channel 2's Matt Johnson visited Mod Pizza in Decatur where Segars worked. The restaurant is honoring her memory with a specialty pie to help a cause to help prevent drunken driving from taking away anyone else.

"It's a horrific thing and I don't want any other family to have to ever go through this again," said Segars' mother Quvada Moreland.

Moreland kissed and hugged almost everyone she could as dozens came to honor her daughter at the place she worked in high school. A dollar from each new Kennedy pizza goes to the organization Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

"My heart is so warm right now. I'm just continuing to fight for her," Moreland said.

Kennedy was 18 when police say Reginald Stubbs rear-ended her while at a red light on Klondike Road in DeKalb County last October.

"You could be sitting at a red light and you gone, like that," Moreland said.

But her former co-workers never forgot her and came up with the idea to create the pizza made of her favorite toppings.

"She made such an impact on their lives that they wanted to do something to honor her memory," a co-worker said.

Kennedy's smile was so infectious that the staff says there was no need to even interview her when she came looking for a job.

Now, with her picture on the walls of Mod Pizza restaurants across two states, they just need to look up to see her smile again.

"It's a wonderful feeling, the million dollar smile," Moreland said.

So far, the store has raised $3,000 through donations even before the pizzas went on sale in Georgia and Alabama.





