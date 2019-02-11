Residents ask county to fix crime near historic landmarks

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Neighbors and community activists in one DeKalb County community are trying to preserve historic landmarks here on Porter Road in Decatur but they’re running into road blocks with the county.
The community is home to Mount Pleasant baptist church — the first officially recognized African American church in Dekalb County, a cemetery dating back to the 1800’s and the original plantation house of Joseph Walker. Neighbors said Walker left his land to slaves for them to build homes on and many of their descents still live on Porter Road.
So what’s the problem?
"We’ve had too much other stuff going on such as such as crime in the neighborhood, fences at neighboring apartment complex getting knocked down," one neighbor told us.
Others added the crime is getting out of hand.
"We had 315 cars in just six hours in one day and a good majority of those were speeding," another person said.
What residents want from the county to fix these problems on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.
