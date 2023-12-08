Crash involving tractor-trailer partially shuts down I-85, GDOT says

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A busy interstate in DeKalb County has been partially shut down as authorities investigate a crash.
Georgia Department of Transportation officials told Triple Team Traffic early Friday that crews were called to investigate a crash on Interstate 85 northbound at Clairmont Road.
According to the investigation, the crash involved a tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle.
Authorities said there were several injuries reported. No further information was provided.
🚨RED ALERT🚨 A crash and investigation involving a tractor trailer has all lanes blocked in DeKalb County on I-85/nb at Clairmont Rd (Exit 91). Use Buford Hwy or Briarcliff Rd as alternates. Live updates w/ @WSBTraffic now on @wsbtv! #ATLtraffic pic.twitter.com/GmroLdkIQL— Mike Shields WSB (@MikeShieldsWSB) December 8, 2023
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
It is unclear how long the road is going to be shut down.
