Rabid bat captured in DeKalb County, health officials say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A bat captured on Wednesday in Stone Mountain has tested positive for rabies, according to DeKalb health officials.

The bat was captured near Holly Hedge Road. Officials said that it is not unusual for there to be several rabies cases reported in the county each year.

DeKalb residents are encouraged to keep an eye on their pets and call animal control if unusual behavior occurs. Residents are also asked to make sure pets are up to date on their vaccinations.

Officials encouraged vaccinations as they are “effective in protecting humans and pets from the virus.”

Additionally, it is recommended to remove outdoor feeding stations as well as access to garbage cans.

Rabies is usually passed from animal to animal but can be passed from animals to people, according to officials.

The virus is spread through saliva, usually from a bite of an animal that has the disease.

For more information or to report any animal bite, contact DeKalb County Animal Control at 404-294-2996.

