Protesters plan new rally as questions swirl over recent arrests in DeKalb

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The Party for Socialism and Liberation is planning another anti-deportation rally Saturday, just one week after several protesters were arrested during a demonstration in DeKalb County.

The group has organized multiple peaceful protests this year, but tensions have escalated in recent events.

Protesters say police arrested around 30 participants Saturday at the protest in Embry Village on Chamblee Tucker Road, prompting concern and confusion from protesters and civil rights advocates.

Protesters say they’re now being charged with unlawful assembly and obstruction of an officer.

“I know my constitutional right. I have a right to protest,” Rachel Stone, one of the arrested protesters, said.

A video captured the moment she was detained.

“She kind of dragged me around to different officers saying what are we arresting her for, and I had to laugh because you guys don’t even know what you’re doing,” Stone said.

Channel 2 Action News also spoke with former DeKalb County District Attorney Robert James to explain the legality of such arrests.

“It’s illegal to have 500 people in the middle of a street and shut down traffic. You can’t trespass on private property. You can’t violate state laws or county ordinances,” James said. “As long as none of those are done, you have the right to assemble, you have the right to protest.”

“There’s no law against walking down a sidewalk, holding a sign, and voicing your dissent,” he added.

DeKalb County CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson is now reviewing the officer response during Saturday’s protest.

“There is a letter of the law, then there’s officer discretion and common sense,” James said. “You have to ask yourself what is the utility in arresting those individuals and taking them into custody.”

Organizers are calling for charges to be dropped against the arrested protesters and say they will not be deterred.

The next protest is scheduled for this Saturday at 2 p.m. at Bi-Centennial Plaza in Lawrenceville.

