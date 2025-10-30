Power lines fall on top of DeKalb school bus

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police shut down part of a busy DeKalb County road after power lines fell on top of a school bus.

The crash happened Thursday on North Hairston Road at Aberdeen Lane.

A DeKalb County Schools spokesperson told Channel 2 Action News that a passenger car hit a power pole. The impact caused the lines to fall on top of the bus.

No one was hurt, but two adults and one student had to stay on the bus until Georgia Power crews removed the lines.

The crash cleared before 8:20 a.m.

