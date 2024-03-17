Positive rabies case discovered in DeKalb County after raccoon killed, officials say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County officials say a raccoon tested positive for rabies on Wednesday.

Officials said the raccoon was killed on Wednesday on Luxuria Court in Tucker. It was then discovered the raccoon had rabies.

City officials said a neighbor’s cat was attacked earlier by the raccoon, however, the cat is alive and healthy.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Officials say Georgia is a rabies-endemic state, so it is not unusual for several rabies cases to be reported each year, meaning there is no need for concern.

Because the presence of rabies exists in the state, officials say there are things you can do to help ward off animals who may be carrying the disease.

“Residents should make sure pets are up to date for preventative vaccination and should eliminate outdoor feeding stations and access to garbage cans,” officials said. “Anyone who has been bitten or scratched by an animal should seek medical attention immediately.”

TRENDING STORIES:

Officials say you should also pay close attention to your pets to monitor signs of unfamiliar behavior. Neighbors are also encouraged to vaccinate their pets.

“Residents are responsible for vaccinating pets every year and registering the tag with DeKalb County Animal Control,” officials say.

For additional information or to report any animal bite, neighbors are asked to contact DeKalb County Animal Control at 404-294-2996, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Friday, or 404-294-2519 after hours.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Man fatally stabbed woman with golf club because he thought she stole $700, Barrow prosecutors say

©2023 Cox Media Group