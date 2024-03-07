‘Pop, Pop, Pop:’ Music artist says stray bullets pierced window at DeKalb home

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A local music artist is counting his blessings after a bullet pierced a window in his house and landed where he would normally be sitting.

Channel 2′s Tom Jones was in DeKalb County where the artist says he doesn’t feel comfortable sitting near that window.

Darius Green, known as D-Maestro, says he was on the phone with his sister when he heard gunshot after gunshot.

“I immediately rolled off the bed and hit the floor,” Green said.

He said the gunfire set off his alarm.

“It was one, and then it was about six or seven or eight kind of rapid behind it.

“Pop, pop, pop, pop, pop, pop,” Green explained.

