  • Police: Serial burglar targeting dollar stores for cigarettes, electronics

    By: Christian Jennings

    Updated:

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are on the hunt for a man they’re calling a serial burglar.

    We're working with detectives as the work to identify and capture him, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m. 

    Police told Channel 2’s Christian Jennings a man seen on surveillance video broke into the Dollar General on the 4500 block of Klondike Road four times all since January.  

    "We have had a total of eight burglaries starting in January to present date and he is committing the burglaries between 1 a.m. to 7 a.m.," Lt. Lonzy Robertson said. 

    TRENDING STORIES:

    Police told Jennings the man is targeting dollar stores, hitting both Dollar Generals and Family Dollars in the area.

    They said it appears it’s just cigarettes and electronics he’s after. 

    Police said the man typically wears a black or white hoodie, along with a black Chicago White Sox ball cap. 

    Anyone with any information is asked to contact the DeKalb Police Department. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police: Serial burglar targeting dollar stores for cigarettes, electronics

  • Headline Goes Here

    Suspect posted on Facebook Live before he died in SWAT standoff

  • Headline Goes Here

    Thieves hit Tucker gas station twice in 2 days

  • Headline Goes Here

    Floyd Mayweather 'showed everybody love' at nightclub, Waffle House…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man found dead at public housing complex in Newnan