Police: Serial burglar targeting dollar stores for cigarettes, electronics

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are on the hunt for a man they’re calling a serial burglar.
Police told Channel 2’s Christian Jennings a man seen on surveillance video broke into the Dollar General on the 4500 block of Klondike Road four times all since January.
"We have had a total of eight burglaries starting in January to present date and he is committing the burglaries between 1 a.m. to 7 a.m.," Lt. Lonzy Robertson said.
Police told Jennings the man is targeting dollar stores, hitting both Dollar Generals and Family Dollars in the area.
They said it appears it’s just cigarettes and electronics he’s after.
Police said the man typically wears a black or white hoodie, along with a black Chicago White Sox ball cap.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the DeKalb Police Department.
