Police searching for suspect who pistol-whipped store employees while robbing them

LITHONIA, Ga. — Police in Lithonia are searching for a suspect who they say assaulted two store employees during an armed robbery earlier this week.

Officers were called to Jay-Way Supermarket on Swifts Street after a man walked inside the store with a gun around 12:30 p.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Both employees who were at the store at the time say the suspect hit them with a handgun before running out of the store. They both suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

It’s unclear what the suspect got away from the store with.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police have not released any details about possible suspects.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

APD patrol car set on fire in southeast Atlanta neighborhood, police confirm

©2023 Cox Media Group