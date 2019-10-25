Police searching for man caught exposing himself to kids on their way to school

LITHONIA, Ga. - Police are searching for a man who is exposing himself to children on the way to and from a local high school.
A neighbor set up a sting operation to catch him in the act.
Parents told Channel 2’s Lauren Davis that they want the man caught.
One parent said he posted video of the man to Facebook and another neighbor reported that her daughter also saw him.
The parent gave us the video of the man, but we are not showing it because of its graphic nature.
TONIGHT AT 11, what happened when the parent went to the home where the man was seen exposing himself.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}