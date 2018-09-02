0 Police search for group of thieves breaking into convenience stores

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are on the hunt for a group of criminals they say are targeting businesses in multiple metro-area counties.

Owners of a convenience store along La Vista Road in Tucker gave Channel 2’s Christian Jennings surveillance video of the robbers, hoping it will eventually lead to their arrests.

Workers at the Chevron gas station told Jennings they are frustrated, scared and are losing business after being broken into four times over four months.

“Not sure why we’re being targeted,” store employee Abdullah Ibrahim said.

Workers showed Jennings surveillance video of the most recent crime this week. The video shows four men hop out of a black car then break into the store using bolt cutters and a crow bar.

TRENDING STORIES:

Employees said once inside, they quickly stole lottery tickets, cigarettes and even a safe.

“First of all, you can’t open that. Second, it’s too heavy,” Ibrahim said.

Jennings reported on the same store in April when it was burglarized three times in one week that month.

No arrests were ever made.

Since then, Ibrahim said they’ve made security changes by updating their camera system and installing bars on the doors and windows.

But this week, they found themselves victims again.

“This has a huge impact on our business, neighborhood, customers, management, people who work here,” Ibrahim said. “We’ve been suffering with customers getting scared, many other things.”

Regulars of the store told Jennings they found the news startling.

“I’m scared for my life. If they’ll break into a store, you know, they’ll break into a house. That’s dangerous,” customer Jaquon Allen said.

“They need to get a job and stop stealing,” customer Korrissa Raymond said.

DeKalb County police told Jennings the same men are responsible for several break-ins over the past few months across metro Atlanta, from Gwinnett County to as far away as Flowery Branch.

Police said it’s very likely the same men that broke the store in April were the ones that came back this week for more.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.