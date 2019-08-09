Police searching for driver who took off after hitting, killing man crossing road

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are searching for a driver who hit and killed a man crossing the street in DeKalb County.
The accident happened early Friday morning at the intersection of Candler Road and Ember Drive.
Police say the driver initially stopped but then ran from the scene.
Police have not identified the victim.
Channel 2's Steve Gehlbach is working to learn more about the victim and the search for the driver, for Channel Action News at Noon.
