Police say thieves are targeting women at busy shopping center

DUNWOODY, Ga. - Dunwoody police are looking for a crew of thieves who appear to be targeting women at stores in the Perimeter Mall area.
Channel 2's Mike Petchenik was in Dunwoody, where police said the crew has hit at least three locations including an Alon's Bakery, an Ulta Beauty Store and a Panera.
Video shows a crew pick a woman's pocket while she ate at a local bakery. The thieves later used her credit cards at a nearby Walmart.
We're talking to a victim, who says she feels violated and wants the theives caught, for Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- North Georgia businessman shot, killed during attempted robbery outside CVS
- Man shot during road rage fight between two drivers, police say
- Wells Fargo customers frustrated with banking issues after widespread outage
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}