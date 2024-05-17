Police searching for DeKalb man who vanished from family gathering under bizarre circumstances

DEKALB COUNTY — DeKalb County police are searching for a man who vanished from a family gathering last month.

Shonell Boisselle said she las saw her husband, Shondell “Max” Boisselle, 34, on April 28 at a family gathering on North Goddard Road. A family member told Boisselle that her husband left the party around 2:30 a.m.

“Said family member has not given a cohesive statement to the family nor is there any proof Max left their house when they said he did,” family members wrote on a missing persons poster.

Max Boisselle is described as 6′2″ and 210 pounds with a tattoo of his son’s name (Malachi) on his chest and his wife’s name on his back. He was driving a 2008 Honda with GA tag # RTI 3009. He was wearing a red polo shirt, black jeans and shoes with red and black bottoms.

His wife said he had a court case on April 29 that he did not make it to.

“Max had been threatened regarding the court case, leading his wife and family to believe he was incapacitated in some way,” family members wrote on the missing persons poster.

His wife did not reveal what family member’s home he was at or why he was set to be in court.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DeKalb County police at 770-724-7713. There is a $10,000 reward offered for anyone who has information that leads to Boiselle’s whereabouts.

