Police searching for 84-year-old DeKalb man who disappeared over the weekend

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are looking for a man who disappeared over the weekend.

DeKalb County police said they are looking for 84-year-old William Johnson, who was last seen on Sunday leaving his home on Beresford Circle.

Johnson is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall and 176 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

Police said he was last seen wearing a green sweater, blue jeans, brown shoes and carrying a book bag.

Anyone with information regarding Johnson’s whereabouts is asked to call DeKalb County police at 770-724-7710.

