Police searching for 84-year-old DeKalb man who disappeared over the weekend

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are looking for a man who disappeared over the weekend.
DeKalb County police said they are looking for 84-year-old William Johnson, who was last seen on Sunday leaving his home on Beresford Circle.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Johnson is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall and 176 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes.
Police said he was last seen wearing a green sweater, blue jeans, brown shoes and carrying a book bag.
Anyone with information regarding Johnson’s whereabouts is asked to call DeKalb County police at 770-724-7710.
TRENDING STORIES:
- APD releases new details on deadly crash that sent vehicle 60 ft off I-20 into woods
- Body of 13-year-old girl who disappeared over the weekend found in pond, Ga. sheriff says
- Centennial Yards: Major project to transform downtown Atlanta moving forward to next phase
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group