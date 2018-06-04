  • Police search for driver they say struck, killed pedestrian

    By: Allie Goolrick

    Updated:

    DEKLAB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are searching for a driver they say hit and killed a pedestrian in DeKalb County and left the scene. 

    The accident happened around 11:40 p.m. Sunday night on Rockbridge Road. Police say a black sedan struck the 25-year-old victim as he crossed the street. The victim later died.   

    We're talking to police as they search for the suspect. 

    TRENDING STORIES:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police search for driver they say struck, killed pedestrian

  • Headline Goes Here

    Free breakfast, lunches offered for DeKalb County students

  • Headline Goes Here

    Dunwoody appealing to state to let them start their own EMS service

  • Headline Goes Here

    Teen arrested in connection with high school football player's murder

  • Headline Goes Here

    Family and friends remember football standout killed Memorial Day