Police: Neighborhood yard man brutally assaults 94-year-old woman he worked for

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A man who did yard work for a woman in her 90s forced his way into her house and attacked her, police say.
Police say Reginald Pass entered the home of 93-year-old Virginia Davis, beat her and threatened to kill her. Police found the woman with multiple injuries and she was taken to the hospital, where she is stable.
Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes spoke to neighbors who knew and trusted the man. They said that "Mr. Reggie" had worked in the neighborhood for 20 years.
We're talking to neighbors who say they may know the motive for the attack, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
