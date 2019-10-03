  • Police: Multiple people shot at DeKalb County gas station

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - NewsChopper 2 is over the scene of a shooting in DeKalb County, where police say multiple people have been shot. 

    The scene is unfolding at a gas station in the 4900 block of Snapfinger Woods Drive. 

    Police say no deaths have been reported from the shooting.

    Video from NewChopper 2 showed the whole parking lot of the gas station roped off with crime scene tape and several police cruisers making a perimeter around the station. 

