Police investigating officer-involved shooting in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has a crew at the scene of an officer-involved shooting in DeKalb County.
It happened around 8 p.m. near the intersection of North Hairston Road and Central Drive.
The GBI has been requested by the DeKalb County Police Department to investigate an officer involved shooting. We are working to gather details. @NAmmonsGBIPIO pic.twitter.com/3u56bJSIJu— Nelly Miles (@NMilesGBIPIO) November 20, 2018
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation it has been called into help with the investigation.
