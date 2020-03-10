Police investigating after finding apparent pipe bomb at condo complex

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are investigating after they say they discovered what appears to be a pipe bomb at a condo complex.
The community at the Clairmont Terrace Condominiums on the Northeast Expressway has been evacuated and police are working to clear the scene.
Police said the suspect is a man who lives at the community and his been in custody last night on an unrelated charge.
His name has not been released.
