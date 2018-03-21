0 Police arrest man accused of breaking into woman's home, watching her sleep

CHAMBLEE, Ga. - Chamblee police arrested a man accused of breaking into a woman's home to watch her sleep.

Police say the man cut the power to the home on Longview Drive, went inside the home and began touching himself as the woman slept.

She awoke to find him standing near her bed. The woman told Channel 2's Christian Jennings that her 4-year-old son was in the room with her.

TRENDING STORIES:

“I was still in bed and my 4-year-old son was sleeping with me when I looked to my side and this man was standing next to my bed and he was touching himself watching me sleep,” said the victim. “When I saw, I screamed and my son woke up and the only thing I could think about was getting the person out of there. And I put myself between him and my child and I just pushed him out, picked up a chair and pushed toward him, and, you know, I was trying to keep him away.”

She was able to push the man out the back door, and gave police enough information to make a sketch.

On Tuesday, officers arrested Walther Morales-Roblero and charged him with burglary and peeping tom. Police say they were able to identify the man after an officer noticed some similarities between the sketch and a man she had arrested in the past.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.