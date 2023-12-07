Police arrest 2 suspects believed to be involved in more than 60 car break-ins

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police have arrested two people they believe were responsible for more than 60 car break-ins across metro Atlanta.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police said that shortly before 3 a.m., they responded to The Vue at Embry Hills apartments about multiple car break-ins at the complex. When police got there, the suspects sped away in a stolen vehicle before they crashed and ran.

TRENDING STORIES:

A short time later, officers with the Clarkston and Avondale Estates police departments helped take two suspects into custody.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Police said they are believed to be responsible for dozens of break-ins around DeKalb County and metro Atlanta.

The arrest resulted in the recovery of several items including a stolen gun.

Police did not identify the suspects.

Man identified as UNLV shooter by ABC News sources earned Ph.D. from University of Georgia

©2023 Cox Media Group