Police: 2 people shot outside of DeKalb County restaurant in road rage incident

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police say two people were shot outside of a restaurant this afternoon in an apparent road rage incident.
Police say they responded to 2470 Wesley Chapel Road, which corresponds to a Church’s Chicken just after 1 p.m. to a person shot call.
When they arrived, they found a 23-year-old man and 21-year-old woman with graze wounds after being shot.
Both victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
