Plan to redevelop Indian Creek MARTA station into mixed-use town center moves forward

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Plans to turn the Indian Creek MARTA Station into a town center are moving forward. The DeKalb County Board of Commissioners approved a rezoning effort for the area.

The approval from the board rezones a 64-acre area that the county and MARTA wants to transform into a mixed-use, high-density zone.

“This project will significantly enhance community connectivity and access to essential services,” DeKalb County Commissioner Mereda Davis Johnson said. “The TOD at Indian Creek is a key milestone in our efforts to create a more vibrant and inclusive community.”

Now, the rail station can begin the process of being redeveloped into Indian Creek Village, intended to increase housing density and create more walkable areas, parks and greenspaces in the DeKalb County community.

As previously covered by Channel 2 Action News, the unincorporated land around the MARTA station will be redeveloped in addition to improvements and enhancements coming to the current station, which sits on the MARTA East/West Line.

“We are grateful for the support of the DeKalb County Commission and this vital rezoning designation,” MARTA General Manager and CEO Collie Greenwood said. “This is a crucial step towards transforming Indian Creek Station into a vibrant community hub, and we look forward to working with our partners to bring this vision to life.”

According to MARTA officials, the master plan for Indian Creek includes:

1,600 apartments

20,000 square-foot grocery store

20,000 square-foot community center

2,500 square feet of food and beverage space

300,000 square feet of office space

4 acres of parks and greenspace

45,000 square-foot bus transfer facility

Previously released project details also showed MARTA plans to renovate the Indian Creek rail station, including adding a new pedestrian bridge connecting the station to Durham Park Road, new lighting and light poles and illuminated signage, new wall paneling, metal doors and door frames, new landscaping, new trash receptacle and benches, a pressure cleaning throughout the station and a new copper gutter system.

The plan is meant to attract federal funding and increase ridership, according to MARTA.

A full preview of the redevelopment plan can be found online.

