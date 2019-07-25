Person of interest ID'd in taxi driver's shooting death

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are searching for a person of interest in the shooting death of a taxi driver.
Police said they were called to investigate after a taxi crashed around 11:20 p.m. on July 15. It happened outside the Sierra Hills apartment complex on Henderson Mill Road.
The driver had been shot and was dead, police said.
He was identified by police as 56-year-old Zenon Jimenez Perez.
Channel 2’s Christian Jennings learned Thursday that DeKalb County Police Homicide Detectives have identified a person of interest in Perez’s shooting death.
BREAKING: DeKalb PD release pictures of “person of interest” in recent murder where a cab driver was killed. I’ll have a LIVE report at noon on @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/fNWpVM2Qlf— Christian Jennings (@CJenningsWSB) July 25, 2019
DeKalb Police is asking anyone with information on the identity of this person to contact the DeKalb County Police Department at 770-724-7850 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS(8477).
Amador Pinock, who owns the Rodeo Taxi company based in Gwinnett County, said Perez was an independent contractor who rented his cab by the year.
