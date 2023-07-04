Overnight shootings sweep DeKalb County ahead of July 4 celebrations

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Three unrelated shootings across DeKalb County resulted in two people injured and two deaths overnight heading into July 4.

The victims include one adult man and two teenagers.

The adult man, and a teenage girl, both died from their injuries.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

DeKalb County police said they are investigating all three shootings.

The first of the three shootings reported overnight was around 8:13 p.m. on Covington Highway.

Police responded to reports of a person shot and found a 40-year-old man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

He was taken to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. Detectives are now investigating his death.

TRENDING STORIES:

An early morning shooting on July 4 left a 19-year-old girl dead.

Police say they went to Oakvale Road after reports came in of a person shot.

On the scene, they found the victim dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

The death is now also under investigation by DeKalb police.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

A third overnight shooting victim was found on Bouldercrest Road after officers responded to reports of a person shot.

At the location, they found a 17-year-old boy with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment, police say the injuries are non-life threatening.

The incident is also under investigation by DeKalb police.

Police have not yet identified the victims of these three unrelated shootings in DeKalb County.

OTHER NEWS:

Favorite to win AJC Peachtree Road Race women’s elite veers off course before finish line

©2022 Cox Media Group