Overnight house fire displaces 6 people, kills dog in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A fire from Wednesday night has displaced a family and left a dog dead in DeKalb County.

The DeKalb County Fire Rescue Department said the house fire was on Mitchell Place. Crews were sent to the house around 9 p.m. on Wednesday and found smoke and fire coming from a single-family home when they arrived.

While the three adults and three children inside were already outside when fire crews got to the house, DKFR said they found a dead dog inside the home.

After putting out the fire, crews spoke to the homeowner, who said the fire started while they were cooking.

The Red Cross is assisting the six displaced people at the home, according to fire officials.

